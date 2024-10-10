Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 25013.75

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 25013.75 (0.13%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25083.5 to 25010.8.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 25013.75 (0.13%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25083.5 to 25010.8. Nifty futures are at (%) & with an open interest change of % which indicates .

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2024, 10:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00

Gainers: Power Grid Corporation Of India, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra

Losers: Adani Enterprises, Cipla, Trent

10 Oct 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (1.08%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (0.75%) & NIFTY Realty at (0.74%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.1%), NIFTY IT at (-0.1%), NIFTY Pharma at (0.02%) are currently the low performing sectors

10 Oct 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 25067.05 (0.34%) , 85.1 points higher than the previous closing.

10 Oct 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R125182.24R225351.32 R325468.59
S124895.89 S224778.62 S324609.54
10 Oct 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 25013.15 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 25,013.15. This closing price reflects the overall performance of the index, capturing the movements and sentiment of the Indian stock market for that day.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.