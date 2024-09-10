Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 24968.15

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24968.15 (0.13%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25014.8 to 24957.6.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24968.15 (0.13%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25014.8 to 24957.6. Nifty futures are at 24992.0 (0.03%) & with an open interest change of 0.16% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Sep 2024, 10:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00

Gainers: Divis Laboratories, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank

Losers: SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Finserv

10 Sep 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY MidCap 150 Quality 50 at (1.09%), NIFTY Healthcare at (1.09%) & NIFTY Pharma at (0.99%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (-0.19%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.19%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (0.02%) are currently the low performing sectors

10 Sep 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24999.4 (0.25%) , 63 points higher than the previous closing.

10 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124955.39R225058.62 R325159.74
S124751.04 S224649.92 S324546.69
10 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24852.15 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,852.15. This closing figure reflects the market's performance and investor sentiment on that particular trading day.

