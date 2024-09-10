Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 24968.15

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24968.15 (0.13%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25014.8 to 24957.6. Nifty futures are at 24992.0 (0.03%) & with an open interest change of 0.16% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Divis Laboratories, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank
Losers: SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Finserv
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY MidCap 150 Quality 50 at (1.09%), NIFTY Healthcare at (1.09%) & NIFTY Pharma at (0.99%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Financial Services 25/50 at (-0.19%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.19%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (0.02%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24999.4 (0.25%) , 63 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24955.39
|R2
|25058.62
|R3
|25159.74
|S1
|24751.04
|S2
|24649.92
|S3
|24546.69
On the last day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,852.15. This closing figure reflects the market's performance and investor sentiment on that particular trading day.