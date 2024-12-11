Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Nifty 50 Share Price Today on December 11, 2024: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24610.05 (-0.04%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24677.8 to 24510.65. Nifty futures are at 24682.6 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -0.43% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24694.31
|R2
|24769.63
|R3
|24861.46
|S1
|24527.16
|S2
|24435.33
|S3
|24360.01
As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,619. This closing price reflects the performance of the index, which is a key indicator of the Indian stock market, encompassing the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The closing figure can indicate market trends and investor sentiment, but further context regarding market conditions or contributing factors would be necessary for a comprehensive analysis.