Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 23339.95

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 11, 2025: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23339.95 (-0.18%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23390.05 to 23295.75. Nifty futures are at 23407.50 (-0.22%) & with an open interest change of 1.10% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Adani Enterprises, Grasim Industries, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
Losers: Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Coal India
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Metal at (0.51%), NIFTY FMCG at (0.23%) & NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.19%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-1.54%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (-1.54%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-1.21%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23383.55 (0.01%) , 1.95 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23646.94
|R2
|23733.92
|R3
|23899.24
|S1
|23394.64
|S2
|23229.32
|S3
|23142.34
As of the last recorded day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,559.95. This figure represents the performance of the index, which tracks the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. The closing price can indicate market sentiment and investor confidence in the Indian economy. For a comprehensive analysis or historical trends, additional context such as previous closing prices, market events, and economic indicators would be necessary.