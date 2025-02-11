Hello User
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 23339.95

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23339.95 (-0.18%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23390.05 to 23295.75.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 11, 2025: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23339.95 (-0.18%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23390.05 to 23295.75. Nifty futures are at 23407.50 (-0.22%) & with an open interest change of 1.10% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 10:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00

Gainers: Adani Enterprises, Grasim Industries, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone

Losers: Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Coal India

11 Feb 2025, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Metal at (0.51%), NIFTY FMCG at (0.23%) & NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.19%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-1.54%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (-1.54%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-1.21%) are currently the low performing sectors

11 Feb 2025, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23383.55 (0.01%) , 1.95 points higher than the previous closing.

11 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123646.94R223733.92 R323899.24
S123394.64 S223229.32 S323142.34
11 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23559.95 on the last trading day

As of the last recorded day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,559.95. This figure represents the performance of the index, which tracks the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. The closing price can indicate market sentiment and investor confidence in the Indian economy. For a comprehensive analysis or historical trends, additional context such as previous closing prices, market events, and economic indicators would be necessary.

