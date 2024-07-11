Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24396.55

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24360.95 (0.15%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24402.65 to 24356.7. Nifty futures are at 24382.0 (0.11%) & with an open interest change of 0.3% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (0.72%), NIFTY India Digital at (0.64%) & NIFTY Metal at (0.5%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.3%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.3%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.14%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24396.55 (0.3%) , 72.1 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24548.9
|R2
|24664.6
|R3
|24868.15
|S1
|24229.65
|S2
|24026.1
|S3
|23910.4
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index had a closing price of 24433.2.