Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24396.55

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24360.95 (0.15%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24402.65 to 24356.7.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24360.95 (0.15%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24402.65 to 24356.7. Nifty futures are at 24382.0 (0.11%) & with an open interest change of 0.3% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (0.72%), NIFTY India Digital at (0.64%) & NIFTY Metal at (0.5%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.3%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.3%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.14%) are currently the low performing sectors

11 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24396.55 (0.3%) , 72.1 points higher than the previous closing.

11 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124548.9R224664.6 R324868.15
S124229.65 S224026.1 S323910.4
11 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24433.2 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Nifty 50 index had a closing price of 24433.2.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.