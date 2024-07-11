Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at ₹ 24396.55

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24360.95 (0.15%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24402.65 to 24356.7.