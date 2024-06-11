Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23259.2 (-0.13%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23411.9 to 23227.15. Nifty futures are at 23247.15 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -7.01% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
11 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23392.31
|R2
|23494.48
|R3
|23577.06
|S1
|23207.56
|S2
|23124.98
|S3
|23022.81
11 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23290.15 on the last trading day
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 23290.15.