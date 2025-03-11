Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 11 Mar 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on March 11, 2025: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22460.30 (-0.41%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22676.75 to 22429.05. Nifty futures are at 22515.65 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of -2.11% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22676.49
|R2
|22800.47
|R3
|22924.19
|S1
|22428.79
|S2
|22305.07
|S3
|22181.09
As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 22,552.50. This figure reflects the performance of the index and can indicate market trends, investor sentiment, and economic conditions. For a comprehensive analysis, one would typically compare this closing price with previous days, assess sector performances, and consider macroeconomic factors influencing the market.