Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 11 Nov 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 24148.2 (-0.21%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24276.15 to 24066.65.

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 24148.2 (-0.21%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24276.15 to 24066.65. Nifty futures are at 24219.85 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -1.23% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Nov 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24199.35 on the last trading day

The Nifty 50 closed at 24,199.35, reflecting the market's performance on that day. This figure represents the index's value, which is calculated based on the weighted average of 50 of the largest and most actively traded stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. The closing price is an important indicator for investors and analysts to gauge market trends and make informed decisions.

