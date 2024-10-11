Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 11 Oct 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 24998.45 (0.07%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25134.05 to 24979.4. Nifty futures are at 25117.9 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 1.16% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Oct 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24981.95 on the last trading day
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,981.95. This figure reflects the overall performance of the index, capturing the collective movements of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India.