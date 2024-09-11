Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 25041.1 (0.42%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25130.5 to 24896.8. Nifty futures are at 25083.0 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -3.2% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24936.4 on the last trading day
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,936.4. This figure reflects the index's performance, indicating the overall market sentiment and economic conditions influencing the stocks within the index.