Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 12 Apr 2024

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22703.8 (-0.22%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22710.25 to 22657.2. Nifty futures are at 22748.45 (-0.28%) & with an open interest change of -0.48% which indicates Possibility of reversal of the bearish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The NIFTY Realty at (0.81%), NIFTY PSE at (0.43%) & NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.39%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Pharma at (-0.85%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.85%), NIFTY India Digital at (-0.35%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Nifty 50 opened at 22720.25 (0.49%) , 111.05 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22721.06
|R2
|22799.38
|R3
|22823.06
|S1
|22619.06
|S2
|22595.38
|S3
|22517.06
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22642.75.
