Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24604.45

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24646.35 (0.02%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24653.8 to 24604.45.

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on December 12, 2024: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24646.35 (0.02%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24653.8 to 24604.45. Nifty futures are at 24739.75 (0.02%) & with an open interest change of 0.21% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (0.83%), NIFTY India Digital at (0.67%) & NIFTY50 Value 20 at (0.27%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-0.29%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.29%), NIFTY Auto at (-0.21%) are currently the low performing sectors

12 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24604.45 (-0.15%) , -37.35 points lower than the previous closing.

12 Dec 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124673.25R224736.45 R324781.15
S124565.35 S224520.65 S324457.45
12 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24610.05 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24610.05. This reflects the market's performance and investor sentiment on that day, indicating how the index fared against its previous levels. Factors influencing this closing price could include market trends, economic data releases, global cues, and sector performance. For a more comprehensive understanding, it would be essential to analyze the day's trading volume, major gainers and losers within the index, and any significant news impacting the market.

