Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 23050.80

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 12, 2025: At 09:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23050.80 (-0.09%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23050.80 to 23050.80. Nifty futures are at 23153.15 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of 0.81% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23050.80 (-0.09%) , -21 points lower than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23518.89
|R2
|23656.17
|R3
|23922.29
|S1
|23115.49
|S2
|22849.37
|S3
|22712.09
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,381.60. This closing price reflects the performance of the index and can indicate market sentiment, economic conditions, or investor confidence at that time. For a more comprehensive analysis, it would be helpful to compare this closing price with previous days' performance, market trends, and any relevant news that may have influenced trading.