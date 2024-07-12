Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24315.95 (-0.03%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24402.65 to 24193.75.