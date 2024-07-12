Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24315.95 (-0.03%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24402.65 to 24193.75. Nifty futures are at 24382.65 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -3.18% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124420.15R224515.85 R324629.05
S124211.25 S224098.05 S324002.35
12 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24324.45 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 24324.45.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.