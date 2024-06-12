Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23264.85 (0.02%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23389.45 to 23206.65. Nifty futures are at 23309.8 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 0.16% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23363.55
|R2
|23467.9
|R3
|23546.35
|S1
|23180.75
|S2
|23102.3
|S3
|22997.95
12 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23259.2 on the last trading day
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 23259.2.