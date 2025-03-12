Hello User
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 22345.95

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22506.20 (0.20%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22516 to 22314.70.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on March 12, 2025: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22506.20 (0.20%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22516 to 22314.70. Nifty futures are at 22585.00 (0.09%) & with an open interest change of 0.08% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Mar 2025, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (3.87%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1.12%) & NIFTY India Digital at (0.92%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY PVT Bank at (-1.29%), NIFTY Bank at (-1.29%), NIFTY IT at (-0.65%) are currently the low performing sectors

12 Mar 2025, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22345.95 (0.20%) , 45.90 points higher than the previous closing.

12 Mar 2025, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R122545.96R222631.63 R322747.26
S122344.66 S222229.03 S322143.36
12 Mar 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22460.30 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 22,460.30. This closing figure reflects the performance of the index and indicates the overall market sentiment. It is essential to analyze this closing price in the context of previous trends, market news, and economic indicators to understand its implications for investors and market participants.

