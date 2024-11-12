Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24225.8

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24209.3 (0.28%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24242 to 24200.25. Nifty futures are at 24271.8 (0.19%) & with an open interest change of -0.01% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (0.84%), NIFTY India Digital at (0.78%) & NIFTY Healthcare at (0.55%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY MNC at (-0.36%), NIFTY Auto at (-0.36%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.23%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24225.8 (0.35%) , 84.5 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24321.8
|R2
|24495.4
|R3
|24654.0
|S1
|23989.6
|S2
|23831.0
|S3
|23657.4
As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 24,148.2. This reflects the performance of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India, indicating the market's overall trends and investor sentiment at that time.