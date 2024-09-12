Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 25059.65

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 25059.65 (0.57%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25059.65 to 25059.65. Nifty futures are at 24938.45 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 0.18% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 25059.65 (0.57%) , 141.2 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|25141.49
|R2
|25241.87
|R3
|25370.04
|S1
|24912.94
|S2
|24784.77
|S3
|24684.39
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 25,041.1 points. This figure reflects the performance of the index, indicating market sentiment and investor confidence on that particular day.