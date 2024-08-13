Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24342.35

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 24342.35 (-0.02%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24342.35 to 24342.35. Nifty futures are at 24356.8 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -0.04% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24342.35 (-0.02%) , -4.65 points lower than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24489.5
|R2
|24611.5
|R3
|24750.2
|S1
|24228.8
|S2
|24090.1
|S3
|23968.1
The Nifty 50 closed at a price of 24,367.5 on the last trading day.