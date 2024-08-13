Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24342.35

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 24342.35 (-0.02%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24342.35 to 24342.35.

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 24342.35 (-0.02%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24342.35 to 24342.35. Nifty futures are at 24356.8 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -0.04% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24342.35 (-0.02%) , -4.65 points lower than the previous closing.

13 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124489.5R224611.5 R324750.2
S124228.8 S224090.1 S323968.1
13 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24367.5 on the last trading day

The Nifty 50 closed at a price of 24,367.5 on the last trading day.

