Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on December 13, 2024: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 24548.7 (-0.38%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24675.25 to 24527.95. Nifty futures are at 24648.55 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -0.29% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
13 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24641.8 on the last trading day
