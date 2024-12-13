Hello User
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 24548.7 (-0.38%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24675.25 to 24527.95.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on December 13, 2024: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 24548.7 (-0.38%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24675.25 to 24527.95. Nifty futures are at 24648.55 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -0.29% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24641.8 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,641.8. This figure reflects the index's performance in the Indian stock market, indicating the overall market sentiment and economic conditions at that time.

