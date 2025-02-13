Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at ₹ 23055.75

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23078.30 (0.14%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23115.05 to 23052.65.