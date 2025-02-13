Hello User
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 23055.75

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23078.30 (0.14%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23115.05 to 23052.65.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 13, 2025: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23078.30 (0.14%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23115.05 to 23052.65. Nifty futures are at 23164.25 (0.17%) & with an open interest change of -0.17% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Pharma at (1.43%), NIFTY Healthcare at (1.4%) & NIFTY PSE at (0.78%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.41%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.41%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.21%) are currently the low performing sectors

13 Feb 2025, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23055.75 (0.05%) , 10.50 points higher than the previous closing.

13 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123211.55R223351.3 R323557.9
S122865.2 S222658.6 S322518.85
13 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23071.80 on the last trading day

On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 23071.80. This figure indicates the overall performance of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. A close at this level reflects market sentiment and may suggest trends in investor confidence and economic conditions. For a detailed analysis, one would typically consider factors such as sector performances, global market influences, and any significant news affecting the Indian economy.

