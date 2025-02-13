Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 23055.75

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 13, 2025: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23078.30 (0.14%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23115.05 to 23052.65. Nifty futures are at 23164.25 (0.17%) & with an open interest change of -0.17% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Pharma at (1.43%), NIFTY Healthcare at (1.4%) & NIFTY PSE at (0.78%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.41%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.41%), NIFTY Consumer Durables at (-0.21%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23055.75 (0.05%) , 10.50 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23211.55
|R2
|23351.3
|R3
|23557.9
|S1
|22865.2
|S2
|22658.6
|S3
|22518.85
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 23071.80. This figure indicates the overall performance of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. A close at this level reflects market sentiment and may suggest trends in investor confidence and economic conditions. For a detailed analysis, one would typically consider factors such as sector performances, global market influences, and any significant news affecting the Indian economy.