Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 13, 2025: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23431.5 (-0.4%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23596.6 to 23344.35. Nifty futures are at 23500.65 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -0.72% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,526.5. This closing price reflects the performance of the index, which represents a collection of 50 major stocks traded on the National Stock Exchange of India. It is important to analyze this figure in the context of market trends, investor sentiment, and economic indicators to understand its implications for the stock market and investment strategies.