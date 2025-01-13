Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23431.5 (-0.4%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23596.6 to 23344.35.