Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 23384.9

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23384.9 (0.27%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23481.05 to 23382.3. Nifty futures are at 23395.05 (0.17%) & with an open interest change of 1.52% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: HDFC Life Insurance Company, LTI Mindtree, Divis Laboratories
Losers: Tata Consumer, Hindustan Unilever, Britannia Industries
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (1.96%), NIFTY IT at (0.96%) & NIFTY Metal at (0.92%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.35%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (-0.35%), NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 at (0.08%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23480.95 (0.68%) , 158 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23372.55
|R2
|23480.25
|R3
|23518.55
|S1
|23226.55
|S2
|23188.25
|S3
|23080.55
The Nifty 50 index closed at 23264.85 on the last day, showing the performance of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India.