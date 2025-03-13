Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on March 13, 2025: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 22470.50 (-0.12%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22577.40 to 22329.55. Nifty futures are at 22530.35 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of -0.68% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the last recorded data, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22,497.90. This figure reflects the current market sentiment and performance of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. The closing price can be influenced by various factors, including economic indicators, corporate earnings, and global market trends. Investors and analysts will likely use this closing figure to assess market trends and make informed decisions moving forward.