Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22055.2 (0.44%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22131.3 to 21950.3. Nifty futures are at 22140.6 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -3.83% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
13 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22075.76
|R2
|22194.03
|R3
|22256.76
|S1
|21894.76
|S2
|21832.03
|S3
|21713.76
13 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 21957.5 on the last trading day
