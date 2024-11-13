Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 13 Nov 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23883.45 (-1.07%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24242 to 23839.15.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23883.45 (-1.07%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24242 to 23839.15. Nifty futures are at 23959.6 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 3.62% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24141.3 on the last trading day

As of the last recorded day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24141.3. This figure reflects the performance of the index, which is a key benchmark for the Indian equity market. The Nifty 50 consists of 50 of the largest and most liquid stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India. The closing price is an important indicator for investors as it provides insight into market trends and investor sentiment.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.