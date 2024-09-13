Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 25338.55

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 25338.55 (-0.2%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25430.5 to 25292.45. Nifty futures are at 25357.15 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -0.22% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Wipro, Tata Steel, JSW Steel
Losers: Asian Paints, Divis Laboratories, SBI Life Insurance Company
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Metal at (1.06%), NIFTY Realty at (0.79%) & NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.34%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-0.29%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.29%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.22%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 25430.45 (0.16%) , 41.55 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|25254.05
|R2
|25589.65
|R3
|25745.95
|S1
|24762.15
|S2
|24605.85
|S3
|24270.25
The Nifty 50 closed at 24,918.45 on the last trading day. This value reflects the performance of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India, indicating the market's overall sentiment and economic conditions.