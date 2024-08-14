Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24184.4

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24152.05 (0.05%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24196.5 to 24132.6. Nifty futures are at 24166.85 (0.02%) & with an open interest change of -0.1% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY India Digital at (0.6%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (0.44%) & NIFTY Auto at (0.41%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Realty at (-0.41%), NIFTY100 Low Volatility 30 at (-0.41%), NIFTY FMCG at (-0.17%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24184.4 (0.22%) , 54 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24432.46
|R2
|24517.93
|R3
|24675.91
|S1
|24189.01
|S2
|24031.03
|S3
|23945.56
Based on the data provided, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,347 on the last day.