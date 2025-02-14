Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 14, 2025: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23031.40 (-0.06%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23235.50 to 22992.20. Nifty futures are at 23107.75 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of -1.73% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23189.76
|R2
|23334.28
|R3
|23433.06
|S1
|22946.46
|S2
|22847.68
|S3
|22703.16
As of the last available trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23045.25. This figure reflects the index's performance and overall market sentiment. It is essential to analyze the factors contributing to this closing price, including economic indicators, corporate earnings, and global market trends. For a comprehensive understanding, one would typically look at the historical performance, support and resistance levels, and market news that could have influenced investor behavior leading up to this closing price.