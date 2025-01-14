Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 23165.9

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 14, 2025: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23208.75 (0.53%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23209.2 to 23160.35. Nifty futures are at 23268.0 (0.46%) & with an open interest change of -0.61% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Metal at (2.71%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (2.34%) & NIFTY PSE at (1.93%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-1.06%), NIFTY FMCG at (-1.06%), NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.02%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23165.9 (0.35%) , 79.95 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23499.21
|R2
|23566.93
|R3
|23792.91
|S1
|23205.51
|S2
|22979.53
|S3
|22911.81
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 23,431.5. This closing price reflects the performance of the index, which represents a diversified portfolio of 50 large-cap companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. The movement in the index is influenced by various factors, including market sentiment, economic indicators, and global market trends. Investors and analysts often look at such closing prices to gauge market trends and make informed decisions.