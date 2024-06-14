Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23398.9 (0.33%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23481.05 to 23353.9. Nifty futures are at 23399.25 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -2.94% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
14 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23418.04
|R2
|23513.12
|R3
|23545.19
|S1
|23290.89
|S2
|23258.82
|S3
|23163.74
14 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23322.95 on the last trading day
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 23322.95.