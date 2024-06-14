Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23398.9 (0.33%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23481.05 to 23353.9.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23398.9 (0.33%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23481.05 to 23353.9. Nifty futures are at 23399.25 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -2.94% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123418.04R223513.12 R323545.19
S123290.89 S223258.82 S323163.74
14 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23322.95 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 23322.95.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.