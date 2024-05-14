Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 22137.25

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 22137.25 (0.15%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22182.7 to 22081.25. Nifty futures are at 22217.05 (0.07%) & with an open interest change of 0.84% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 1.17
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Shriram Finance, Hero Motocorp, Hindalco Industries
Losers: Cipla, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Nestle India
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (1.34%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.3%) & NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1.01%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Pharma at (-0.37%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.37%), NIFTY India Digital at (-0.07%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22112.9 (0.04%) , 8.85 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22184.21
|R2
|22313.23
|R3
|22494.81
|S1
|21873.61
|S2
|21692.03
|S3
|21563.01
On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22055.2.
