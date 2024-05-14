Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at 22137.25

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:45 AM IST Trade
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 10:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 22137.25 (0.15%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22182.7 to 22081.25.

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 10:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 22137.25 (0.15%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22182.7 to 22081.25. Nifty futures are at 22217.05 (0.07%) & with an open interest change of 0.84% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference

Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Nifty 50 futures are at 22217.05 (0.07%) with an open interest change of 0.84% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future

14 May 2024, 10:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30

Nifty 50 Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 1.17

14 May 2024, 10:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00

Gainers: Shriram Finance, Hero Motocorp, Hindalco Industries

Losers: Cipla, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Nestle India

14 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (1.34%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (1.3%) & NIFTY Oil & Gas at (1.01%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Pharma at (-0.37%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.37%), NIFTY India Digital at (-0.07%) are currently the low performing sectors

14 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22112.9 (0.04%) , 8.85 points higher than the previous closing.

14 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R122184.21R222313.23 R322494.81
S121873.61 S221692.03 S321563.01
14 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22055.2 on the last trading day

On the last day, the Nifty 50 index closed at 22055.2.

