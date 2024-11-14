Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 14 Nov 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23559.05 (-1.36%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23873.6 to 23509.6. Nifty futures are at 23658.55 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 2.71% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24001.5
|R2
|24119.55
|R3
|24365.5
|S1
|23637.5
|S2
|23391.55
|S3
|23273.5
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,883.45. This reflects the performance of the index, which tracks the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. The closing price indicates the market sentiment and economic conditions influencing investor decisions.