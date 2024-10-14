Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 14 Oct 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 24964.25 (-0.14%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25028.65 to 24920.05. Nifty futures are at 25049.55 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -1.4% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Oct 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24998.45 on the last trading day
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,998.45. This closing price reflects the index's performance and market sentiment for that day.