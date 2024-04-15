Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 15 Apr 2024

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 22325.3 (-0.86%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22373.55 to 22308.6. Nifty futures are at 22430.75 (-0.76%) & with an open interest change of 2.35% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (0.15%), NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (0.12%) & NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.05%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (-3.02%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (-3.02%), NIFTY Realty at (-2.21%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Nifty 50 opened at 22519.4 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22818.91
|R2
|22884.03
|R3
|23041.61
|S1
|22596.21
|S2
|22438.63
|S3
|22373.51
The Nifty 50 index closed at 22753.8 on the last trading day.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!