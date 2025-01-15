Hello User
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23176.05 (0.39%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23264.95 to 23134.15.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 15, 2025: At 08:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 23176.05 (0.39%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23264.95 to 23134.15. Nifty futures are at 23271.75 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -0.82% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23085.95 on the last trading day

As of the last trading session, the Nifty 50 closed at 23085.95. This reflects the market's performance on that day, indicating investor sentiment and economic conditions affecting the index. For further analysis, one could compare this closing price with previous days to understand trends, volatility, and overall market direction.

