Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24587.6

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:30 Nifty 50 was trading at 24587.6 (0.35%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24587.6 to 24587.6. Nifty futures are at 24521.6 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 2.02% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update
The Nifty 50 opened at 24587.6 (0.35%) , 85.45 points higher than the previous closing.
15 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24495.05
|R2
|24674.15
|R3
|24756.1
|S1
|24234.0
|S2
|24152.05
|S3
|23972.95
15 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24315.95 on the last trading day
The Nifty 50 index closed at 24315.95 on the last day, showing a particular value for the day's trading session.