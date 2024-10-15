Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 15 Oct 2024

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 25127.95 (0.66%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25159.75 to 25017.5. Nifty futures are at 25221.5 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -2.38% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|25076.84
|R2
|25189.42
|R3
|25219.09
|S1
|24934.59
|S2
|24904.92
|S3
|24792.34
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,964.25. This reflects the index's performance and market sentiment, indicating investor confidence or concerns that may have influenced trading activities.