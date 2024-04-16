Active Stocks
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 161.75 0.53%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 360.90 -0.12%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,499.75 0.32%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,435.75 -2.22%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 425.50 -0.09%
Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 16 Apr 2024

At 11:15 Nifty 50 was trading at 22198 (-0.33%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22213.75 to 22103.85.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 11:15 Nifty 50 was trading at 22198 (-0.33%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22213.75 to 22103.85. Nifty futures are at 22233.0 (-0.56%) & with an open interest change of 1.8% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:15:00 AM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (46450062), Tata Steel (18036744) and NTPC (5963139)

16 Apr 2024, 11:00:00 AM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 16 Apr 2024

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,

High: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (284.95),

Low: Hindustan Unilever (2190),

16 Apr 2024, 10:45:00 AM IST

Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference

Nifty 50 futures are at 22227.75 (-0.58%) with an open interest change of 1.31% which indicates Continuation of downtrend

16 Apr 2024, 10:30:01 AM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 0.35

16 Apr 2024, 10:00:00 AM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00

Gainers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hero Motocorp, Nestle India

Losers: LTI Mindtree, Indusind Bank, Bajaj Finserv

16 Apr 2024, 09:35:02 AM IST

Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

The NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.51%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.3%) & NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.01%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-1.04%), NIFTY PVT Bank at (-1.04%), NIFTY Bank at (-0.86%) are currently the low performing sectors

16 Apr 2024, 09:20:00 AM IST

Nifty 50 Opening Update

The Nifty 50 opened at 22272.5 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.

16 Apr 2024, 09:00:01 AM IST

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R122544.71R222570.03 R322712.61
S122376.81 S222234.23 S322208.91
16 Apr 2024, 08:30:03 AM IST

Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22519.4 on the last trading day

The Nifty 50 index closed at 22519.4 on the last day, indicating a specific value for the index at the end of the trading day.

