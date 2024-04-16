Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 16 Apr 2024

Nifty 50 Price Live Updates: At 11:15 Nifty 50 was trading at 22198 (-0.33%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22213.75 to 22103.85. Nifty futures are at 22233.0 (-0.56%) & with an open interest change of 1.8% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (46450062), Tata Steel (18036744) and NTPC (5963139)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,
High: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (284.95),
Low: Hindustan Unilever (2190),
Nifty 50 futures are at 22227.75 (-0.58%) with an open interest change of 1.31% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 0.35
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hero Motocorp, Nestle India
Losers: LTI Mindtree, Indusind Bank, Bajaj Finserv
The NIFTY Consumer Durables at (0.51%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.3%) & NIFTY GS 4 8 Yr at (0.01%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-1.04%), NIFTY PVT Bank at (-1.04%), NIFTY Bank at (-0.86%) are currently the low performing sectors
The Nifty 50 opened at 22272.5 (0%) , 0 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22544.71
|R2
|22570.03
|R3
|22712.61
|S1
|22376.81
|S2
|22234.23
|S3
|22208.91
The Nifty 50 index closed at 22519.4 on the last day, indicating a specific value for the index at the end of the trading day.
