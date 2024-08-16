Hello User
Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24334.85

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24338.05 (0.8%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24345.05 to 24302.8.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24338.05 (0.8%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24345.05 to 24302.8. Nifty futures are at 24376.55 (0.84%) & with an open interest change of -0.09% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Auto at (1.46%), NIFTY IT at (1.23%) & NIFTY Realty at (1.18%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (-0.07%), NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (-0.07%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (-0.05%) are currently the low performing sectors

16 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24334.85 (0.78%) , 188.4 points higher than the previous closing.

16 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R124190.44R224241.87 R324287.24
S124093.64 S224048.27 S323996.84
16 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 24139 on the last trading day

The Nifty 50 closed at 24,139 on the last trading day.

