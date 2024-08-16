Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24334.85

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24338.05 (0.8%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24345.05 to 24302.8. Nifty futures are at 24376.55 (0.84%) & with an open interest change of -0.09% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Auto at (1.46%), NIFTY IT at (1.23%) & NIFTY Realty at (1.18%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY GS 10 Yr at (-0.07%), NIFTY GS 8 13 Yr at (-0.07%), NIFTY GS 11 15 Yr at (-0.05%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24334.85 (0.78%) , 188.4 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24190.44
|R2
|24241.87
|R3
|24287.24
|S1
|24093.64
|S2
|24048.27
|S3
|23996.84
The Nifty 50 closed at 24,139 on the last trading day.