Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on December 16, 2024: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 24768.3 (0.89%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24792.3 to 24180.8. Nifty futures are at 24830.75 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -2.38% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24833.74
|R2
|25118.77
|R3
|25445.24
|S1
|24222.24
|S2
|23895.77
|S3
|23610.74
As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,548.7. This reflects the overall performance of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. The closing figure indicates the market's response to various economic factors and investor sentiment at that time. For a more detailed analysis, it would be important to consider the day's trading volume, significant gainers and losers, and any relevant news that may have influenced the market.