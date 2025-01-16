Hello User
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23213.2 (0.16%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23293.65 to 23146.45.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 16, 2025: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 23213.2 (0.16%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23293.65 to 23146.45. Nifty futures are at 23265.9 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of -1.6% which indicates Price Increase is due to short sellers covering their positions & the rally might not sustain in near future..

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123264.31R223352.58 R323411.51
S123117.11 S223058.18 S322969.91
16 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23176.05 on the last trading day

As of the last recorded data, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,176.05. This figure reflects the index's performance on that particular day, indicating the overall market sentiment and performance of the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. The closing price can be influenced by various factors, including economic indicators, corporate earnings, and market trends.

