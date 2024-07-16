Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24615.9

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24615.1 (0.12%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24650.05 to 24599.75. Nifty futures are at 24622.2 (0.0%) & with an open interest change of 0.18% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (1.11%), NIFTY PSU Bank at (0.88%) & NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.61%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-0.38%), NIFTY Healthcare at (-0.38%), NIFTY Pharma at (-0.24%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24615.9 (0.12%) , 29.2 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24583.89
|R2
|24665.62
|R3
|24696.19
|S1
|24471.59
|S2
|24441.02
|S3
|24359.29
The Nifty 50 index closed at 24502.15 on the last trading day.