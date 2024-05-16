Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at ₹22390.4

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 16:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 22403.85 (0.92%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22432.25 to 22054.55. Nifty futures are at 22473.25 (0.84%) & with an open interest change of 1.48% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Check out the gainers and losers for 16 May 2024 on the Nifty 50
Gainers:Mahindra & Mahindra,Tata Consumer,Bharti Airtel.
Losers:Maruti Suzuki India,Tata Motors,State Bank Of India.
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 16 May 2024
High: Mahindra & Mahindra (2317.15),Bharti Airtel (1354),Hero Motocorp (5103),
Low: ,
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (41124011), Tata Motors (31238914) and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (23752451)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 16:15
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22403.69
|R2
|22606.82
|R3
|22781.39
|S1
|22025.99
|S2
|21851.42
|S3
|21648.29
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20929.05 (0.9%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:22886.85 (0.56%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:47977.05, (0.9%)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 closes the day at 22200.55, touching an intraday high of 22432.25 and low of 22054.55
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 closed the day at 22200.55 up (0.86%) in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22054.55 and high of 22432.25
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Open interest and price movement inference
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 futures are at 22452.4 (0.74%) with an open interest change of 1.29% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Most active Calls & Puts contracts for Nifty 50
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22300.0 , Price:286.6
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:22200.0, Price:352.85
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 Strike Price:22500.0, Price:176.6
PUT:
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22000.0, Price:88.75
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22300.0, Price:174.75
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22200.0, Price:142.15
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Nifty 50 futures are at 22220.0 (-0.3%) with an open interest change of 5.54% which indicates Continuation of downtrend
High: Bharti Airtel (1354),Mahindra & Mahindra (2317.15),Hero Motocorp (5103),
Low: ,
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Trident Techlabs (457.15)
Sungarner Energies (410.95)
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India (780.6)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (471)
Jana Small Finance Bank (629.6)
CMS Info Systems (399.1)
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Performance of the Nifty 50 on the NSE today
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: The Nifty 50 is currently trading at 22079.1 down -0.55% in comparison with its previous close. It has touched an intraday low of 22070.5 and high of 22330
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20741.75 (0%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:22551.5 (-0.92%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:47483.8, (0%)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22300.0 , Price:225.9
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:22500.0, Price:136.45
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 Strike Price:22200.0, Price:282.05
PUT:
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22000.0, Price:132.5
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22300.0, Price:245.5
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22200.0, Price:202.15
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 futures are at 22379.0 (0.41%) with an open interest change of 5.08% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Stocks witnessing Upper Circuits and Lower Circuits
Check out the stocks locked at Upper Circuit or having Only Buy orders.
Sahana System (997.05)
Wonder Electricals (935.35)
Hubtown (152.45)
Check out the stocks locked at Lower Circuit or having Only Sell orders.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (471)
Jana Small Finance Bank (629.6)
CMS Info Systems (399.1)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Performance of the Sectoral Indices on the NSE today
Check out how the various Sectoral Indices are trading on the NSE today.
NIFTY 500, Price:20744.7 (0.01%)
NIFTY Auto, Price:22567.35 (-0.85%)
NIFTY Bank, Price:47477.2, (0.01%)
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live: Below are the most active Call & Put options contracts for Nifty 50.
CALL:
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22300.0 , Price:218.55
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 , Strike Price:22500.0, Price:132.4
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024 Strike Price:23000.0, Price:26.9
PUT:
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22000.0, Price:146.65
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22300.0, Price:265.65
Expiry Date: 30 MAY 2024, Strike Price:22200.0, Price:221.5
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Stocks witnessing high volume in trades today
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: These stocks are witnessing an unusually high volumes in trade today Tata Steel (12409227), Tata Motors (9284467) and Coal India (8299939)
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Stocks breaching their 52 week high/low on 16 May 2024
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Stocks that have breached their 52 week high/low today,
High: Bharti Airtel (1354),Hero Motocorp (5103),Mahindra & Mahindra (2317.15),
Low: ,
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Nifty 50 futures are at 22301.0 (0.06%) with an open interest change of 4.87% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: Advance to Decline Ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30
Nifty 50 Share Price Live: The Advances to Declines ratio on the Nifty 50 at 10:30 is at 0.79
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gainers & Losers at 10:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top Gaining & Losing Stocks on the Nifty 50 at 10:00
Gainers: Bharti Airtel, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Infosys
Losers: Maruti Suzuki India, Shriram Finance, Cipla
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY IT at (1.13%), NIFTY India Digital at (0.77%) & NIFTY Metal at (0.7%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Pharma at (-0.01%), NIFTY Energy at (-0.01%), NIFTY Healthcare at (0.08%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 22319.2 (0.53%) , 118.65 points higher than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|22293.01
|R2
|22368.18
|R3
|22438.81
|S1
|22147.21
|S2
|22076.58
|S3
|22001.41
Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 22217.85 on the last trading day
The Nifty 50 index closed at 22217.85 on the last day.
