Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 is trading at ₹ 22390.4

1 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 16:45 Nifty 50 was trading at 22403.85 (0.92%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 22432.25 to 22054.55.