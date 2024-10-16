Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 25008.55

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 25017.85 (-0.16%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25030.45 to 24994.65. Nifty futures are at 25087.85 (-0.12%) & with an open interest change of 0.21% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (0.65%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (0.63%) & NIFTY PSU Bank at (0.44%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.55%), NIFTY IT at (-0.55%), NIFTY Auto at (-0.43%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 25008.55 (-0.19%) , -48.8 points lower than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|25223.95
|R2
|25319.95
|R3
|25427.85
|S1
|25020.05
|S2
|24912.15
|S3
|24816.15
The Nifty 50 closed at 25,127.95 on the last trading day. This figure represents the index's performance and can indicate market sentiment and economic conditions. A closing price at this level may suggest stability or potential trends in the Indian equity market. For a more comprehensive analysis, it would be beneficial to compare this closing price with previous days, relevant market news, and sector performance.