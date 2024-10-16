Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 25008.55

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Share Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 25017.85 (-0.16%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25030.45 to 24994.65.

Bombay Stock Exchange

Nifty 50 Stock Price Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 25017.85 (-0.16%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 25030.45 to 24994.65. Nifty futures are at 25087.85 (-0.12%) & with an open interest change of 0.21% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2024, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The NIFTY PSE at (0.65%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (0.63%) & NIFTY PSU Bank at (0.44%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY FMCG at (-0.55%), NIFTY IT at (-0.55%), NIFTY Auto at (-0.43%) are currently the low performing sectors

16 Oct 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 25008.55 (-0.19%) , -48.8 points lower than the previous closing.

16 Oct 2024, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Share Price Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R125223.95R225319.95 R325427.85
S125020.05 S224912.15 S324816.15
16 Oct 2024, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 25127.95 on the last trading day

The Nifty 50 closed at 25,127.95 on the last trading day. This figure represents the index's performance and can indicate market sentiment and economic conditions. A closing price at this level may suggest stability or potential trends in the Indian equity market. For a more comprehensive analysis, it would be beneficial to compare this closing price with previous days, relevant market news, and sector performance.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.