Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 24584.8

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on December 17, 2024: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 24598.3 (-0.28%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 24607.9 to 24567.45. Nifty futures are at 24664.95 (-0.3%) & with an open interest change of 0.4% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Realty at (0.68%), NIFTY Smallcap 250 at (0.34%) & NIFTY Pharma at (0.13%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY Energy at (-0.43%), NIFTY Oil & Gas at (-0.43%), NIFTY Infrastructure at (-0.33%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 24584.8 (-0.34%) , -83.45 points lower than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|24832.45
|R2
|24896.6
|R3
|25011.95
|S1
|24652.95
|S2
|24537.6
|S3
|24473.45
On the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 24,768.3. This figure reflects the performance of the index, which is a key benchmark for the Indian stock market. Investors and analysts typically use the Nifty 50's closing price to gauge market trends and make informed decisions. The closing value indicates the market sentiment and overall economic conditions affecting the stocks within this index.