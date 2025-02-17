Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 17, 2025: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22929.25 (-0.44%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23133.70 to 22774.85. Nifty futures are at 22995.65 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of 0.64% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23185.11
|R2
|23338.83
|R3
|23543.96
|S1
|22826.26
|S2
|22621.13
|S3
|22467.41
As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23031.40. This figure reflects the overall performance of the index, which is a benchmark for the Indian equity market, representing the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. The closing price is an important indicator for investors as it helps gauge market sentiment and potential future movements.