Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22929.25 (-0.44%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23133.70 to 22774.85.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on February 17, 2025: At 09:00 Nifty 50 was trading at 22929.25 (-0.44%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23133.70 to 22774.85. Nifty futures are at 22995.65 (0.00%) & with an open interest change of 0.64% which indicates Continuation of bullish trend in near future.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123185.11R223338.83 R323543.96
S122826.26 S222621.13 S322467.41
17 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23031.40 on the last trading day

As of the last trading day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23031.40. This figure reflects the overall performance of the index, which is a benchmark for the Indian equity market, representing the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. The closing price is an important indicator for investors as it helps gauge market sentiment and potential future movements.

