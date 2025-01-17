Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 23277.1

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 17, 2025: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23182.6 (-0.55%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23292.1 to 23167.05. Nifty futures are at 23250.75 (-0.54%) & with an open interest change of 0.85% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Oil & Gas at (0.99%), NIFTY Infrastructure at (0.47%) & NIFTY Energy at (0.06%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-2.46%), NIFTY50 Value 20 at (-2.46%), NIFTY PVT Bank at (-1.22%) are currently the low performing sectors
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23277.1 (-0.15%) , -34.7 points lower than the previous closing.
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels
|R1
|23312.55
|R2
|23411.9
|R3
|23432.15
|S1
|23192.95
|S2
|23172.7
|S3
|23073.35
As of the last recorded day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,213.2. This figure reflects the performance of the index, which is a key indicator of the Indian stock market. The closing price can be influenced by various factors including market sentiment, economic data, and corporate earnings reports. For a more comprehensive analysis, one would typically look at the context surrounding this closing price, such as previous days' trends and significant market events.