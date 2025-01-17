Hello User
Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 opened at 23277.1

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23182.6 (-0.55%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23292.1 to 23167.05.

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates on January 17, 2025: At 09:35 Nifty 50 was trading at 23182.6 (-0.55%). Today Nifty 50 has been trading in the range of 23292.1 to 23167.05. Nifty futures are at 23250.75 (-0.54%) & with an open interest change of 0.85% which indicates Continuation of downtrend.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 09:35 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Top 3 sectors gaining and losing at 09:35

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The NIFTY Oil & Gas at (0.99%), NIFTY Infrastructure at (0.47%) & NIFTY Energy at (0.06%) are currently the top performing sectors among the Sectoral Indices. While NIFTY IT at (-2.46%), NIFTY50 Value 20 at (-2.46%), NIFTY PVT Bank at (-1.22%) are currently the low performing sectors

17 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Nifty 50 Opening Update

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: The Nifty 50 opened at 23277.1 (-0.15%) , -34.7 points lower than the previous closing.

17 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: Resistance & Support levels for Nifty at 09:00

Nifty 50 Today Live Updates: At current prices Nifty 50, faces the below Resistance and Support levels

R123312.55R223411.9 R323432.15
S123192.95 S223172.7 S323073.35
17 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Nifty 50 price live: Nifty 50 closed at 23213.2 on the last trading day

As of the last recorded day, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,213.2. This figure reflects the performance of the index, which is a key indicator of the Indian stock market. The closing price can be influenced by various factors including market sentiment, economic data, and corporate earnings reports. For a more comprehensive analysis, one would typically look at the context surrounding this closing price, such as previous days' trends and significant market events.

